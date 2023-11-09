Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 159 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKC opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

