Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 167 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.38 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.64 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.87 and its 200 day moving average is $379.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.