Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 167 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.