Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 350 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

JCI stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

