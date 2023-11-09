Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 750 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $196.27 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.10 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

