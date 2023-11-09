iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 813,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,755. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

