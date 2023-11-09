iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after buying an additional 386,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 939,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

