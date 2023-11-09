iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 489.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272,128 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,359. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

