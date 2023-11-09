iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 7,609,054 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.