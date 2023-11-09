iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.56. 1,194,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,178. The firm has a market cap of $340.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

