iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.56. 1,194,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

