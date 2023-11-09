iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.56. 1,087,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

