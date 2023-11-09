iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 3,146,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,683. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

