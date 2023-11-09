iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $94.25. 1,776,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.