iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 75,284 shares.The stock last traded at $38.39 and had previously closed at $38.21.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

