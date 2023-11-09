iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,807,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,546. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.