iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Decreased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.94% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $46,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 16,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

