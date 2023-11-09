iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,905. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.