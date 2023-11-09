iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.