iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.