iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,156 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

