iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,156 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

