iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.48. 1,562,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

