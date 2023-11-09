iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $119,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.53. 1,596,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.