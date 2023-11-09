iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,224. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.