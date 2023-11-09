iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $239.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.56 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

