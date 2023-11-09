iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 883.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $278.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,731. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

