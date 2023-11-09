iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.62. 12,799,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,914,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

