iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

