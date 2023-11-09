iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 442,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,700. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

