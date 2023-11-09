iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 2.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,213,000.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $141.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

