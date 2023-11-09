iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $267.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $256.33 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

