iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $720.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

