Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.39. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

