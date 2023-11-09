Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Health to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 1,394,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

