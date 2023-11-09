Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.