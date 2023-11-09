Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,147 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,752,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 324,263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 284,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VNLA stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

