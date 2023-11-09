Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Janus International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

JBI stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Janus International Group by 7,025.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Janus International Group by 357.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

