Jeffrey A. Jewell Purchases 298 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $16,732.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in DT Midstream by 123.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DT Midstream by 249.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

