JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 731,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 856,685 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,143,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,032 shares of company stock worth $6,596,867. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 51.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.