John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE HPI opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.29.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
