John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPI opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

