John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

