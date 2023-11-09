Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Down 2.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.40. 166,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 121,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JRNGF
Journey Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.