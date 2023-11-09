Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Down 2.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.40. 166,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 121,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

