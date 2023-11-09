JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 2,137,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.