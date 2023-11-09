JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $484.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 484 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 483.25 ($5.97), with a volume of 378983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.95).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.