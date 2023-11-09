JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 484,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

