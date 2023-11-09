Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,556 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

