Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.78

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $247.78 and last traded at $245.31, with a volume of 2587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other Kadant news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kadant by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after buying an additional 106,009 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

