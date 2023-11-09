Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Kanzhun worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 257,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,318. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

