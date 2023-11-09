KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.88. KE has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Get KE alerts:

KE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.