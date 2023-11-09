Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Market Perform

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays downgraded shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

James River Group stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $494.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

